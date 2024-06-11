Canadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 29,270 today, reflecting a 0.307% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.261% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 29,359 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 29,082 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.354% decrease in value.