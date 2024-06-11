2,000 Canadian dollars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert CAD to TZS at the real exchange rate

2,000 cad
37,92,940 tzs

C$1.000 CAD = tzs1,896 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6280.9320.786278.61.5157.25458.761
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3310.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07389.73710.843298.9521.6267.78463.053
1 GBP1.272106.4121.1861354.5051.9289.23174.77

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CAD1.896,47000 TZS
5 CAD9.482,35000 TZS
10 CAD18.964,70000 TZS
20 CAD37.929,40000 TZS
50 CAD94.823,50000 TZS
100 CAD189.647,00000 TZS
250 CAD474.117,50000 TZS
500 CAD948.235,00000 TZS
1000 CAD1.896.470,00000 TZS
2000 CAD3.792.940,00000 TZS
5000 CAD9.482.350,00000 TZS
10000 CAD18.964.700,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 TZS0,00053 CAD
5 TZS0,00264 CAD
10 TZS0,00527 CAD
20 TZS0,01055 CAD
50 TZS0,02636 CAD
100 TZS0,05273 CAD
250 TZS0,13182 CAD
500 TZS0,26365 CAD
1000 TZS0,52730 CAD
2000 TZS1,05459 CAD
5000 TZS2,63648 CAD
10000 TZS5,27296 CAD