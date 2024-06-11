Canadian dollar to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1,676 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.616% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1,722 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,675 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.822% increase in value.