Canadian dollar to Turkmenistani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Turkmenistani manats is currently 2,541 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.661% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Turkmenistani manats has fluctuated between a high of 2,561 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,539 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.