Convert CAD to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Canadian dollars to Pakistani rupees

2,000 cad
4,04,634 pkr

C$1.000 CAD = ₨202.3 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6150.9330.787278.61.5167.25458.785
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07289.66510.843298.7571.6267.77963.038
1 GBP1.271106.3041.1861354.1981.9279.22374.736

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 CAD202,31700 PKR
5 CAD1.011,58500 PKR
10 CAD2.023,17000 PKR
20 CAD4.046,34000 PKR
50 CAD10.115,85000 PKR
100 CAD20.231,70000 PKR
250 CAD50.579,25000 PKR
500 CAD101.158,50000 PKR
1000 CAD202.317,00000 PKR
2000 CAD404.634,00000 PKR
5000 CAD1.011.585,00000 PKR
10000 CAD2.023.170,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 PKR0,00494 CAD
5 PKR0,02471 CAD
10 PKR0,04943 CAD
20 PKR0,09886 CAD
50 PKR0,24714 CAD
100 PKR0,49428 CAD
250 PKR1,23569 CAD
500 PKR2,47138 CAD
1000 PKR4,94275 CAD
2000 PKR9,88550 CAD
5000 PKR24,71375 CAD
10000 PKR49,42750 CAD