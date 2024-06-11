Canadian dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 7,774 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.521% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 7,812 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7,707 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.657% increase in value.