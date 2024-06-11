Canadian dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 13,363 today, reflecting a -0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.308% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 13,465 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 12,755 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.010% increase in value.