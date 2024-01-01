Convert CAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 Canadian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

500 cad
14299.90 mru

C$1.000 CAD = UM28.60 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.58820.932650.786133278.61.516887.2543558.7795
1 INR0.011963410.01115780.009404833.333010.0181470.08678680.703203
1 EUR1.072289.623310.842855298.7151.626397.7781163.0234
1 GBP1.27205106.3281.186441354.3931.929549.227974.7705

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CAD28.59980 MRU
5 CAD142.99900 MRU
10 CAD285.99800 MRU
20 CAD571.99600 MRU
50 CAD1429.99000 MRU
100 CAD2859.98000 MRU
250 CAD7149.95000 MRU
500 CAD14299.90000 MRU
1000 CAD28599.80000 MRU
2000 CAD57199.60000 MRU
5000 CAD142999.00000 MRU
10000 CAD285998.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Canadian Dollar
1 MRU0.03497 CAD
5 MRU0.17483 CAD
10 MRU0.34965 CAD
20 MRU0.69931 CAD
50 MRU1.74826 CAD
100 MRU3.49653 CAD
250 MRU8.74132 CAD
500 MRU17.48265 CAD
1000 MRU34.96530 CAD
2000 MRU69.93060 CAD
5000 MRU174.82650 CAD
10000 MRU349.65300 CAD