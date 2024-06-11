Canadian dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 1.525,410 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.696% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1.538,910 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1.524,870 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.441% decrease in value.