Canadian dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 7,219 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.787% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 7,276 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 7,204 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.