Canadian dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 2.978,660 today, reflecting a -0.208% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.607% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 3.006,170 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2.977,020 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.