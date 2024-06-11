Canadian dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 93,719 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 95,814 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 93,699 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.785% decrease in value.