Canadian dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 112,856 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.637% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 113,968 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 112,840 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.354% decrease in value.