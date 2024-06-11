Canadian dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 101,154 today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.413% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 101,236 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 100,303 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.368% increase in value.