Convert CAD to GMD at the real exchange rate

5 Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis

5 cad
245.98 gmd

C$1.000 CAD = D49.20 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 CAD49,19580 GMD
5 CAD245,97900 GMD
10 CAD491,95800 GMD
20 CAD983,91600 GMD
50 CAD2.459,79000 GMD
100 CAD4.919,58000 GMD
250 CAD12.298,95000 GMD
500 CAD24.597,90000 GMD
1000 CAD49.195,80000 GMD
2000 CAD98.391,60000 GMD
5000 CAD245.979,00000 GMD
10000 CAD491.958,00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Canadian Dollar
1 GMD0,02033 CAD
5 GMD0,10163 CAD
10 GMD0,20327 CAD
20 GMD0,40654 CAD
50 GMD1,01634 CAD
100 GMD2,03269 CAD
250 GMD5,08173 CAD
500 GMD10,16345 CAD
1000 GMD20,32690 CAD
2000 GMD40,65380 CAD
5000 GMD101,63450 CAD
10000 GMD203,26900 CAD