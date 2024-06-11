Canadian dollar to Gibraltar pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Gibraltar pounds is currently 0,570 today, reflecting a -0.283% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.551% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Gibraltar pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,573 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 0,570 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.