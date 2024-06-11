Canadian dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 129,038 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.693% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 130,118 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 129,018 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.