Convert CAD to CVE at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Canadian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

10,000 cad
7,47,381 cve

C$1.000 CAD = Esc74.74 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.590.9310.785278.61.5167.25458.775
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3330.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.75510.843299.1471.6277.78963.109
1 GBP1.274106.4891.1861354.9221.9319.24274.876

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CAD74,73810 CVE
5 CAD373,69050 CVE
10 CAD747,38100 CVE
20 CAD1.494,76200 CVE
50 CAD3.736,90500 CVE
100 CAD7.473,81000 CVE
250 CAD18.684,52500 CVE
500 CAD37.369,05000 CVE
1000 CAD74.738,10000 CVE
2000 CAD149.476,20000 CVE
5000 CAD373.690,50000 CVE
10000 CAD747.381,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Canadian Dollar
1 CVE0,01338 CAD
5 CVE0,06690 CAD
10 CVE0,13380 CAD
20 CVE0,26760 CAD
50 CVE0,66901 CAD
100 CVE1,33801 CAD
250 CVE3,34503 CAD
500 CVE6,69005 CAD
1000 CVE13,38010 CAD
2000 CVE26,76020 CAD
5000 CVE66,90050 CAD
10000 CVE133,80100 CAD