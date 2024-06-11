Canadian dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 2.857,530 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.172% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.881,160 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2.824,440 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.