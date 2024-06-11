Canadian dollar to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Bulgarian levs is currently 1,322 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.610% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 1,324 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,311 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.401% increase in value.