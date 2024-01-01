Convert CAD to AOA at the real exchange rate

5000 Canadian dollars to Angolan kwanzas

5000 cad
3128615 aoa

C$1.000 CAD = Kz625.7 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.56030.93070.784899278.61.515847.2540558.7674
1 INR0.011967410.01113820.00939323.334120.01814070.08681220.703293
1 EUR1.0744589.781410.843375299.3421.628697.7941163.1426
1 GBP1.27405106.461.185711354.951.931269.2420274.8726

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 CAD625.72300 AOA
5 CAD3128.61500 AOA
10 CAD6257.23000 AOA
20 CAD12514.46000 AOA
50 CAD31286.15000 AOA
100 CAD62572.30000 AOA
250 CAD156430.75000 AOA
500 CAD312861.50000 AOA
1000 CAD625723.00000 AOA
2000 CAD1251446.00000 AOA
5000 CAD3128615.00000 AOA
10000 CAD6257230.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Canadian Dollar
1 AOA0.00160 CAD
5 AOA0.00799 CAD
10 AOA0.01598 CAD
20 AOA0.03196 CAD
50 AOA0.07991 CAD
100 AOA0.15982 CAD
250 AOA0.39954 CAD
500 AOA0.79907 CAD
1000 AOA1.59815 CAD
2000 AOA3.19630 CAD
5000 AOA7.99075 CAD
10000 AOA15.98150 CAD