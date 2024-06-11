20 Australian dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert AUD to PYG at the real exchange rate

20 aud
99,359 pyg

A$1.000 AUD = ₲4,968 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.60.9311.629157.1151.3761.353
1 GBP1.2731106.4351.1852.073200.0311.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.80311.749168.781.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 AUD4.967,95000 PYG
5 AUD24.839,75000 PYG
10 AUD49.679,50000 PYG
20 AUD99.359,00000 PYG
50 AUD248.397,50000 PYG
100 AUD496.795,00000 PYG
250 AUD1.241.987,50000 PYG
500 AUD2.483.975,00000 PYG
1000 AUD4.967.950,00000 PYG
2000 AUD9.935.900,00000 PYG
5000 AUD24.839.750,00000 PYG
10000 AUD49.679.500,00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Australian Dollar
1 PYG0,00020 AUD
5 PYG0,00101 AUD
10 PYG0,00201 AUD
20 PYG0,00403 AUD
50 PYG0,01006 AUD
100 PYG0,02013 AUD
250 PYG0,05032 AUD
500 PYG0,10065 AUD
1000 PYG0,20129 AUD
2000 PYG0,40258 AUD
5000 PYG1,00645 AUD
10000 PYG2,01290 AUD