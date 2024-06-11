Australian dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 7,070 today, reflecting a 0.379% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.639% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 7,090 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 7,015 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.