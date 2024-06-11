Australian dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1.001,480 today, reflecting a 0.629% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.664% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1.001,490 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 959,548 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.985% increase in value.