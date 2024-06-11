Australian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Australian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas history summary. This is the Australian dollar (AUD) to Maldivian rufiyaas (MVR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AUD and MVR historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.
Australian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 10,044 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.638% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 10,298 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 10,012 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.394% decrease in value.
