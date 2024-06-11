Convert AUD to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to Mauritian rupees

20 aud
628.14 mur

A$1.000 AUD = ₨31.41 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6130.9311.63157.2351.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4191.1852.074200.1211.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.7811.75168.831.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD31,40680 MUR
5 AUD157,03400 MUR
10 AUD314,06800 MUR
20 AUD628,13600 MUR
50 AUD1.570,34000 MUR
100 AUD3.140,68000 MUR
250 AUD7.851,70000 MUR
500 AUD15.703,40000 MUR
1000 AUD31.406,80000 MUR
2000 AUD62.813,60000 MUR
5000 AUD157.034,00000 MUR
10000 AUD314.068,00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0,03184 AUD
5 MUR0,15920 AUD
10 MUR0,31840 AUD
20 MUR0,63681 AUD
50 MUR1,59202 AUD
100 MUR3,18403 AUD
250 MUR7,96008 AUD
500 MUR15,92015 AUD
1000 MUR31,84030 AUD
2000 MUR63,68060 AUD
5000 MUR159,20150 AUD
10000 MUR318,40300 AUD