Australian dollar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 200,169 today, reflecting a 0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.177% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 201,979 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 199,032 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.937% decrease in value.