Australian dollar to Comorian francs Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Australian dollar to Comorian francs history summary. This is the Australian dollar (AUD) to Comorian francs (KMF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AUD and KMF historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.

1,000 aud
3,02,527 kmf

A$1.000 AUD = CF302.5 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11 Jun 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Australian dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Comorian francs is currently 302,527 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.710% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 302,713 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 299,681 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.309% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 11 Juni 2024

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6170.9311.629157.2051.3761.353
1 GBP1.2731106.4821.1852.074200.1931.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.880.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.82111.75168.871.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.