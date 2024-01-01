Convert AUD to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

100 aud
9,192.66 isk

A$1.000 AUD = kr91.93 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6190.9311.63157.3651.3761.354
1 GBP1.2731106.4391.1852.074200.311.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8820.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.7911.75168.9751.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 AUD91,92660 ISK
5 AUD459,63300 ISK
10 AUD919,26600 ISK
20 AUD1.838,53200 ISK
50 AUD4.596,33000 ISK
100 AUD9.192,66000 ISK
250 AUD22.981,65000 ISK
500 AUD45.963,30000 ISK
1000 AUD91.926,60000 ISK
2000 AUD183.853,20000 ISK
5000 AUD459.633,00000 ISK
10000 AUD919.266,00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Australian Dollar
1 ISK0,01088 AUD
5 ISK0,05439 AUD
10 ISK0,10878 AUD
20 ISK0,21756 AUD
50 ISK0,54391 AUD
100 ISK1,08782 AUD
250 ISK2,71955 AUD
500 ISK5,43910 AUD
1000 ISK10,87820 AUD
2000 ISK21,75640 AUD
5000 ISK54,39100 AUD
10000 ISK108,78200 AUD