Australian dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 2.612,970 today, reflecting a 0.452% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.442% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.628,110 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2.588,990 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.622% decrease in value.