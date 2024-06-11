Australian dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 610,262 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.783% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 610,887 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 598,974 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.535% increase in value.