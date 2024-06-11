50 Australian dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert AUD to BWP at the real exchange rate

50 aud
452.33 bwp

A$1.000 AUD = P9.047 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.620.9321.632157.2551.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.3351.1862.075199.9731.7511.721
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.021.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0720.84389.67811.75168.6451.4771.452

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 AUD9,04661 BWP
5 AUD45,23305 BWP
10 AUD90,46610 BWP
20 AUD180,93220 BWP
50 AUD452,33050 BWP
100 AUD904,66100 BWP
250 AUD2.261,65250 BWP
500 AUD4.523,30500 BWP
1000 AUD9.046,61000 BWP
2000 AUD18.093,22000 BWP
5000 AUD45.233,05000 BWP
10000 AUD90.466,10000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Australian Dollar
1 BWP0,11054 AUD
5 BWP0,55269 AUD
10 BWP1,10539 AUD
20 BWP2,21078 AUD
50 BWP5,52695 AUD
100 BWP11,05390 AUD
250 BWP27,63475 AUD
500 BWP55,26950 AUD
1000 BWP110,53900 AUD
2000 BWP221,07800 AUD
5000 BWP552,69500 AUD
10000 BWP1.105,39000 AUD