250 aud
300.75 bgn

A$1.000 AUD = лв1.203 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 AUD1,20300 BGN
5 AUD6,01500 BGN
10 AUD12,03000 BGN
20 AUD24,06000 BGN
50 AUD60,15000 BGN
100 AUD120,30000 BGN
250 AUD300,75000 BGN
500 AUD601,50000 BGN
1000 AUD1.203,00000 BGN
2000 AUD2.406,00000 BGN
5000 AUD6.015,00000 BGN
10000 AUD12.030,00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Australian Dollar
1 BGN0,83125 AUD
5 BGN4,15627 AUD
10 BGN8,31253 AUD
20 BGN16,62506 AUD
50 BGN41,56265 AUD
100 BGN83,12530 AUD
250 BGN207,81325 AUD
500 BGN415,62650 AUD
1000 BGN831,25300 AUD
2000 BGN1.662,50600 AUD
5000 BGN4.156,26500 AUD
10000 BGN8.312,53000 AUD