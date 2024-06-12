Albanian lek to South African rand Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Albanian lek to South African rand history summary. This is the Albanian lek (ALL) to South African rand (ZAR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ALL and ZAR historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1000 all
198.64 zar

Lek1.000 ALL = R0.1986 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Albanian lek to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to South African rand is currently 0.199 today, reflecting a -0.725% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.862% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0.206 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.199 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.931150.7848991.374958.601857.3551.5127483.5608
1 EUR1.0739510.842931.4765762.935461.59641.6246189.7401
1 GBP1.274051.1863411.7516974.661673.07311.92731106.461
1 CAD0.7273260.6772430.570877142.622641.71581.1002660.7759

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.