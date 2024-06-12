Albanian lek to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Vietnamese dongs is currently 272.366 today, reflecting a -0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.065% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 276.026 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 271.849 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.