Albanian lek to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.317% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.034 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.259% decrease in value.