Albanian lek to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Thai bahts is currently 0,393 today, reflecting a -0.372% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,398 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,392 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.294% decrease in value.