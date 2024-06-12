Albanian lek to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0,089 today, reflecting a -0.971% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.298% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,091 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,088 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.431% increase in value.