Albanian lek to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Serbian dinars is currently 1,166 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1,168 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,162 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.