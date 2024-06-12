Albanian lek to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Mexican pesos is currently 0,199 today, reflecting a 0.964% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 3.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,199 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,189 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.004% increase in value.