Albanian lek to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 174,573 today, reflecting a -0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.962% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 176,691 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 173,941 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.598% decrease in value.