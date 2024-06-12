Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars history summary. This is the Albanian lek (ALL) to Hong Kong dollars (HKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ALL and HKD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0,084 today, reflecting a -0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,085 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,083 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.584% decrease in value.
How to convert Albanian leks to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
