Albanian lek to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Guyanaese dollars is currently 2,231 today, reflecting a -0.403% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.369% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2,271 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,226 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.599% decrease in value.