Albanian lek to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0,083 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0,084 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,083 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.611% decrease in value.