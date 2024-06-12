Albanian lek to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Canadian dollars is currently 0,015 today, reflecting a -0.462% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.686% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,015 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,015 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.307% decrease in value.