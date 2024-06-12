Albanian lek to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Botswanan pulas is currently 0,147 today, reflecting a -0.467% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -0.817% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0,149 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,146 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.462% decrease in value.