Albanian lek to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Bulgarian levs is currently 0,019 today, reflecting a -0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0,020 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,019 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.