Albanian lek to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -0.329% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.186% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.637% decrease in value.