Convert AED to XOF at the real exchange rate

100 United Arab Emirates dirhams to CFA francs BCEAO

100 aed
16,630 xof

د.إ1.000 AED = CFA166.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.9310.78558.6781.37518.588
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.737299.18910.84363.0141.47719.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AED166,29900 XOF
5 AED831,49500 XOF
10 AED1.662,99000 XOF
20 AED3.325,98000 XOF
50 AED8.314,95000 XOF
100 AED16.629,90000 XOF
250 AED41.574,75000 XOF
500 AED83.149,50000 XOF
1000 AED166.299,00000 XOF
2000 AED332.598,00000 XOF
5000 AED831.495,00000 XOF
10000 AED1.662.990,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XOF0,00601 AED
5 XOF0,03007 AED
10 XOF0,06013 AED
20 XOF0,12027 AED
50 XOF0,30066 AED
100 XOF0,60133 AED
250 XOF1,50331 AED
500 XOF3,00663 AED
1000 XOF6,01325 AED
2000 XOF12,02650 AED
5000 XOF30,06625 AED
10000 XOF60,13250 AED