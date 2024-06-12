United Arab Emirates dirham to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 5,056 today, reflecting a -1.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.642% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 5,169 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 5,052 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.578% decrease in value.